E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man suffers cuts to face and neck after being pinned down during armed robbery

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 08 January 2020

A 23-year-old man suffered cuts to his face and neck after he was pinned down during armed robbery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 23-year-old man suffered cuts to his face and neck after he was pinned down during armed robbery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 23-year-old man has suffered cuts to his face and neck after being pinned down by three men during a robbery in Newmarket.

The incident took place at around 10.45pm on Monday, 6 January on Yellow Brick Road in the town.

The 23-year-old male victim reported that he was tripped from behind while walking down the road.

Three males then held the victim down before stealing his wallet and cutting his face and neck with a sharp object.

All of the men were dressed in black clothing and were wearing gloves.

They were all also about 5ft 9, and of medium build.

The victim did not require any hospital treatment.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or who has knowledge of who committed the offence is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting reference crime number: 37/1202/20.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘I don’t really take any notice’ - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘I don’t really take any notice’ - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lane closed after collision on A14 causing long delays over Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Hospitals told to improve – but bosses say new rating is ‘no reflection on merger’

Nick Hulme is chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Man suffers cuts to face and neck after being pinned down during armed robbery

A 23-year-old man suffered cuts to his face and neck after he was pinned down during armed robbery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Newcastle defender Sterry

Ipswich Town are reported to be interested in Newcastle United right back Jamie Sterry. Picture: PA

Power Rankings: Two new entries, one big climber and plenty of fallers - who’s hot and who’s not at Ipswich Town

Cole Skuse and Andre Dozzell feature in the latest edition of the Ipswich Town Power Rankings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists