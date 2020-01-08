Man suffers cuts to face and neck after being pinned down during armed robbery

A 23-year-old man has suffered cuts to his face and neck after being pinned down by three men during a robbery in Newmarket.

The incident took place at around 10.45pm on Monday, 6 January on Yellow Brick Road in the town.

The 23-year-old male victim reported that he was tripped from behind while walking down the road.

Three males then held the victim down before stealing his wallet and cutting his face and neck with a sharp object.

All of the men were dressed in black clothing and were wearing gloves.

They were all also about 5ft 9, and of medium build.

The victim did not require any hospital treatment.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or who has knowledge of who committed the offence is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting reference crime number: 37/1202/20.