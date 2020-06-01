E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police officer ‘coughed at’ after responding to attempted robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:38 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 01 June 2020

A 39-year-old woman has been charged following an attempted robbery of a bag from a 19-year-old. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman has been charged after a police officer was allegedly coughed at while responding to reports that robbers attempted to take a bag from a teenager.

Officers were called at around 6.30am on Thursday, May 28 to reports of an attempted robbery in The Avenue, near to the junction with High Street in Newmarket.

It is alleged that a 19-year-old woman was walking along the road when another woman grabbed her bag which was across her shoulder.

A brief struggle ensued and the victim fell to the floor, but she managed to keep hold of the bag and get away from the offender.

Following initial enquiries a suspect was identified and an attempt was made to arrest a woman in Fred Archer Way, later the same morning at 9.50am.

During the course of the arrest an officer was allegedly coughed at by an individual who said they had coronavirus.

Saskia Francis, 39, of New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, was arrested and was later taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She was subsequently charged with attempted robbery and assault on a police officer.

Francis appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 29 and was remanded in custody pending a next hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, June 26.

'Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly': Suffolk coast's fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in 'heartbreaking' loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It's Clint Eastwood's birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester 'by conference call'

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly': Suffolk coast's fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in 'heartbreaking' loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It's Clint Eastwood's birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester 'by conference call'

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Devastating' fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

East Anglia Children's Hospice launches seven day race with huge cash prize

East Anglia’'s Children’s Hospices (EACH) fundraiser Jim Jenkins. EACH is holding a virtual baloon race on Coronation Day to raise vital funds for the charity. Picture: TIM JENKINS

'Would certainly put him in over Wilson or Chambers' - Town fans want Smith back

Ipswich Town fans appear to want Tommy Smith back at Portman Road

Parish council finally sees advice on Hollesley Bay sex offenders

Hollesley Parish Council has now received information about sex offenders transferred to the prison in the village. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Shocking scale of fraud as Suffolk victims cheated out of £26.5m in a year

The amount lost to fraud in Suffolk is growing. Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire
