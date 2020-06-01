Police officer ‘coughed at’ after responding to attempted robbery

A woman has been charged after a police officer was allegedly coughed at while responding to reports that robbers attempted to take a bag from a teenager.

Officers were called at around 6.30am on Thursday, May 28 to reports of an attempted robbery in The Avenue, near to the junction with High Street in Newmarket.

It is alleged that a 19-year-old woman was walking along the road when another woman grabbed her bag which was across her shoulder.

A brief struggle ensued and the victim fell to the floor, but she managed to keep hold of the bag and get away from the offender.

Following initial enquiries a suspect was identified and an attempt was made to arrest a woman in Fred Archer Way, later the same morning at 9.50am.

During the course of the arrest an officer was allegedly coughed at by an individual who said they had coronavirus.

Saskia Francis, 39, of New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, was arrested and was later taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She was subsequently charged with attempted robbery and assault on a police officer.

Francis appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 29 and was remanded in custody pending a next hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, June 26.