Guns, ammo and drugs seized by armed police in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:10 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 16 October 2019

The Met said seven guns and a significant amount of suspected class A drugs were seized Picture: MET POLICE

The Met said seven guns and a significant amount of suspected class A drugs were seized Picture: MET POLICE

Met Police

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug offences following armed raids at locations including Suffolk.

Armed police raids took place in various locations Picture: MET POLICEArmed police raids took place in various locations Picture: MET POLICE

Operations took place on Monday in Aylesbury, Thetford and Newmarket.

Detectives from the Met's specialist crime unit carried out the joint operation with Thames Valley Police and Norfolk Constabulary.

Six firearms, ammunition and suspected class A drugs were recovered, and two people were arrested, after a vehicle was stopped by armed officers in Newmarket, the Met reported.

Met detectives carried out a joint operation with Thames Valley Police and Norfolk Constabulary Picture: MET POLICEMet detectives carried out a joint operation with Thames Valley Police and Norfolk Constabulary Picture: MET POLICE

Three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import firearms following a search of premises in Aylesbury.

A man was arrested after armed officers from Norfolk Constabulary stopped a vehicle in Thetford and found £9,000 cash.

A woman was arrested after a subsequent search of a house in Aylesbury resulted in the discovery of a handgun.

