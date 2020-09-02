E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Victim punched, kicked and hit with shop sign in ‘cruel and nasty’ attack

02 September, 2020 - 16:30
Flynn Matthews was jailed for nine months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Flynn Matthews was jailed for nine months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A man has been jailed for nine months – and another handed a suspended prison sentence – for a ‘gratuitous and unprovoked’ attack outside a row of shops.

Nicholas Carter and Flynn Matthews appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for unlawfully wounding a man last summer.

The victim was left with four scalp lacerations, a black eye and a split lip following the attack in Valley Way, Newmarket, on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Carter, 30, of Hollybush Corner, Bradfield St George, was said to have drunkenly instigated the attack by punching the man before Matthews, 23, of no fixed address, used a shop sign to continue the beating, which ended with a kick from Carter’s shod foot.

The pair admitted wounding without intent to cause grievous bodily harm on August 27.

The court heard that the victim was standing with a friend outside Betfred when set upon at about 9.30pm. He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital with four lacerations to the scalp one requiring staples and three needing to be glued shut.

Carter and Matthews were identified and arrested weeks later but were not charged until May this year.

Joanne Eley, for Carter, said her client spent that time “reflecting on his behaviour and effectively turning his life around” – from being unemployed, misusing drink and drugs, and becoming increasingly depressed, to expecting his first child and being promised conditional employment depending on the outcome of Wednesday’s hearing.

“He accepts his behaviour was appalling. He is hugely regretful,” she added.

The court heard Carter had 16 convictions for 25 offences, including racially aggravated assault, while Matthews had 20 previous convictions for 38 offences, including dangerous driving, for which he was convicted in December and jailed in March seven days before he was due for release from a previous sentence and remains an inmate at Bedford prison.

Judge Emma Peters called the attack “cruel, violent, nasty, gratuitous and unprovoked”.

Matthews was jailed for a further nine months, while Carter was handed a 12-month term, suspended for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work, a three-month ban from licensed premises and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Victim punched, kicked and hit with shop sign in ‘cruel and nasty’ attack

Flynn Matthews was jailed for nine months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Popular former bike shop set to be sold at auction

A former bike shop in Wickham Market has gone up for sale Picture: MARK WILLETT

Has the town centres’ loss been good news for Suffolk’s independent businesses?

Queues are a regular sight outside Krusty's shop in Dales Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

East Suffolk Council gives backing to hold vote on Felixstowe BID

Businesses in Felixstowe will decide on whether to form a BID this autumn. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What you need to know about the £2bn Kickstarter scheme and how to apply

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (left) and prime minister Boris Johnson leave 10 Downing Street, for a Cabinet meeting to be held at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster after the summer recess. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE