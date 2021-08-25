Published: 12:00 AM August 25, 2021

A boy from Newmarket is determined to continue to raise money for Show Racism the Red Card, despite breaking his coccyx whilst on holiday.

Elliot Lawson has been running two miles every day for a total of 42 miles to raise money for Show Racism the Red Card – a chariClose Tabty which aims educate children and tackle racism in football and other sports.

The 13-year-old recently broke is coccyx on a rock slide whilst on holiday in Bristol, but is still determined to finish what he started once he recovers.

Elliot was initially spurred on to raise money for the anti-racism charity after the three England players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, received racist abuse in the wake of the Euros 2020 final.

He said: “I’ve always been quite an avid runner and also a supporter of stopping racism, so I decided to run for Show Racism the Red Card.

Elliot has been raising money for Show Racism the Red Card by running two miles every day for a total of 42 miles - Credit: Dominique Tortice

“My little brother and my mum have raised money for charity before and so I’ve been waiting for something to run for that I’m passionate about.”

Elliot’s mum, Dominique, said that Elliot became much more aware of racism as an issue when he started high school and has tried to educate her children about racism herself.

She said: “He came home from school one day and said that some children were using the n word at school.

“I thought there was one of two ways I can handle this. I can either give an explanation that comes from me or I can show them. So, we watched films based on real events like Hidden Figures and 42 – a film about the Black baseball player, Jackie Robinson.”

“I felt it was important to show them where that word came from because I think it’s been glamorised by rap music and movies,” she added.

Elliot is still determined to complete his fundraiser despite his injury - Credit: Dominique Tortice

Elliot himself has suffered from bullying which has knocked his confidence and meant that he was not attending school for three weeks of term.

Dominique said: “I’m incredibly proud of him. Although he’s been suffering himself, he wants to make a difference and I think that’s really telling about the kind of person he is.

“He’s playing his part in educating his generation,” she added.

Elliot hopes to get back to running in a month’s time, once he has recovered from his injury. If you would like to find out more information or donate, see here.