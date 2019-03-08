E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Prolific burglar given final chance to turn his life around

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 September 2019

Bouquets of Newmarket was one of the shops targetted by notorious burglar Jason Spearman, 47 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A burglar who committed a spate of break-ins at businesses in a Suffolk town has been given an opportunity by a judge to get help for his drug addiction.

Giving Jason Spearman a suspended prison sentence and a drug rehabilitation order Judge David Goodin said he had "narrowly" come to the decision that the best way of protecting small businesses in Newmarket from future burglaries was by helping Spearman stay away from drugs.

Spearman, 47, formerly of Silhalls Close, Ashley, Newmarket, admitted three offences of burglary at Coracle Online, Bouquets of Newmarket and Powters butchers and asked for a burglary at Farthings dry cleaners to be considered.

He was given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years, a drug rehabilitation requirement, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and an electronically monitored curfew between 6pm and 6am for 12 months.

Matthew Edwards, prosecuting, said Spearman broke into Coracle Online overnight on July 15/16 and stole 20 laptops. The total loss to the business as a result of the burglary was £7,500.

The following night he broke into Bouquets of Newmarket and stole six charity boxes, cash and two dresses before burgling Powters butchers and stealing two laptops and £400 worth of meat.

The total loss to the business as a result of the burglary was more than £14,000, said Mr Edwards.

Following his arrest Spearman admitted stealing a jar of money during a burglary at Farthings dry cleaners.

Mr Edwards said the charity boxes stolen from Bouquets of Newmarket had been collecting money for someone who needed a wheelchair.

He said the owner of the shop had been left fearful in case the premises were burgled again.

The court heard that Spearman had a history of offending going back to 1986 and had been jailed for five years in 2011 for house burglaries. He had also been jailed for house burglaries in 2006 and 2008.

Oliver Haswell, for Spearman, said his client's offending had been driven by his drug addiction.

He asked the court not to send him straight back to prison and to pass a sentence that would allow him to get help for his drug problems.

