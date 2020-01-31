E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tories win council seats in west Suffolk by-elections

PUBLISHED: 14:03 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 31 January 2020

The district and county by-elections were as a result of Newmarket councillor Robin Millar being elected to Parliament. Picture: SIMON PARKER

The district and county by-elections were as a result of Newmarket councillor Robin Millar being elected to Parliament. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Conservatives in west Suffolk have retained control of two seats vacated by a new MP in Wales.

Robin Millar won the Aberconwy seat in the 2019 General Election, prompting him to resign his Newmarket seats at both Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council.

In a by-election held on Thursday, Andy Drummond secured 50.1% of the votes to win the county council seat for the Tories - a majority of 578 over the Liberal Democrats.

For the West Suffolk Council seat of Newmarket North, Karen Soons secured the seat to keep it in Conservative control, with a majority of 191 over the Lib Dems.

Jonathan Edge stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate in both.

Ms Soons already holds a seat on Suffolk County Council for the Thingoe South ward, meaning she is now a "twin-hatter".

The conservative victory for both seats means the party split at both authorities does not change.

Suffolk County Council  Newmarket and Red Lodge: Andy Drummond (C)893, Jonathan Edge (LD) 315, Andrew Appleby (WSI) 248, Theresa Chipulina (Lab) 198, Alice Haylock (G) 123. Turnout: 17%.  West Suffolk Council  Newmarket North: Karen Soons (C) 309, Jonathan edge (LD) 130, Ruth Allen (WSI) 118, Theresa Chipulina (Lab) 73, Frank Stennett (Ind) 54, Alice Haylock (G) 44. Turnout: 19.52%.  Key:  C - Conservative, Lab - Labour, LD - Liberal Democrats, Ind - Independent, WSI - West Suffolk Independents, G - Green Party.

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

