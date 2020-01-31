Tories win council seats in west Suffolk by-elections

Conservatives in west Suffolk have retained control of two seats vacated by a new MP in Wales.

Robin Millar won the Aberconwy seat in the 2019 General Election, prompting him to resign his Newmarket seats at both Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council.

In a by-election held on Thursday, Andy Drummond secured 50.1% of the votes to win the county council seat for the Tories - a majority of 578 over the Liberal Democrats.

For the West Suffolk Council seat of Newmarket North, Karen Soons secured the seat to keep it in Conservative control, with a majority of 191 over the Lib Dems.

Jonathan Edge stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate in both.

Ms Soons already holds a seat on Suffolk County Council for the Thingoe South ward, meaning she is now a "twin-hatter".

The conservative victory for both seats means the party split at both authorities does not change.

Suffolk County Council Newmarket and Red Lodge: Andy Drummond (C)893, Jonathan Edge (LD) 315, Andrew Appleby (WSI) 248, Theresa Chipulina (Lab) 198, Alice Haylock (G) 123. Turnout: 17%. West Suffolk Council Newmarket North: Karen Soons (C) 309, Jonathan edge (LD) 130, Ruth Allen (WSI) 118, Theresa Chipulina (Lab) 73, Frank Stennett (Ind) 54, Alice Haylock (G) 44. Turnout: 19.52%. Key: C - Conservative, Lab - Labour, LD - Liberal Democrats, Ind - Independent, WSI - West Suffolk Independents, G - Green Party.