Rush hour misery expected after A14 crash

The scene of the crash on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

Motorists have been warned to expect delays of up to an hour following a crash on the A14 near Newmarket.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 near Nine Mile Hill and the Exning interchange at junction 37 earlier on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 28.

Lane one of the road is currently closed, while lanes two and three remain open.

Traffic is queueing as far back at the slip road for the Newmarket Bypass, where the A11 and A14 meet.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team are currently on scene, as well as ambulance crews.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles are involved, or if there have been any injuries.

Highways England has instructed drivers to consider alternative routes to avoid delay as the rush hour approaches.

Traffic further east has also been affected by an earlier collision involving a car towing a caravan and a lorry.