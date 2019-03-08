Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rush hour misery expected after A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 16:23 28 May 2019

The scene of the crash on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The scene of the crash on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Motorists have been warned to expect delays of up to an hour following a crash on the A14 near Newmarket.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 near Nine Mile Hill and the Exning interchange at junction 37 earlier on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 28.

Lane one of the road is currently closed, while lanes two and three remain open.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic is queueing as far back at the slip road for the Newmarket Bypass, where the A11 and A14 meet.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team are currently on scene, as well as ambulance crews.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles are involved, or if there have been any injuries.

Highways England has instructed drivers to consider alternative routes to avoid delay as the rush hour approaches.

Traffic further east has also been affected by an earlier collision involving a car towing a caravan and a lorry.

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

New signing Holy is one of the world’s goalkeeping giants... but he’s not the tallest stopper on the planet

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Man found with knuckle-duster and knife disguised as pen

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Prisoner work scheme aims to reform offenders while filling skills gap

Tyler Markarian working in the kitchen of the Dog and Partridge pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREENE KING

Town legends Burley and Butcher present trophies at Suffolk County Schools Finals

Thurston Community College, who won the Boys’ U18 Cup at the Suffolk FA Finals. Photograph: SUFFOLK FA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists