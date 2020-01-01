Deaths of two young men killed in crash was due to misadventure, inquest hears

The deaths of two young men who were involved in a collision near a railway line in Newmarket was due to misadventure, an inquest has concluded.

Harry Fussey, 19, and Louis Cope-Cornell, 22, both from Newmarket, died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 3, 2019, after a single-vehicle crash on the B1061, Dullingham Road.

Police were called to the scene at around 2.50am on the morning of the tragedy, but both men were found dead inside the vehicle.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

Police said the vehicle - which was later identified as a purple Volvo S40 - had appeared to collide with a tree before ending up almost vertical in a ditch.

The inquest heard Mr Fussey had been driving with Mr Cope-Cornell in the passenger seat, before the car hit a tree after losing control.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish said the vehicle was being driven at speed and the pair had both taken cocaine and been drinking earlier in the evening.

She said Mr Fussey died of a severe head injury with a fractured skull as a result of a road traffic collision, following the ingestion of cocaine.

Mr Cope-Cornell died of an aortic transection and heart rupture as a result of a road traffic collision.

At the time of the inquest opening, Louise Morgan, Dullingham Parish Council Clerk, said: 'I knew the families on a personal level.

'It is very tragic that it happened.

'I don't know what caused the crash or what happened but it is a very sad loss.

'It is a really tragic loss for the community. My thoughts go out to their families.'

West Suffolk district councillor for Newmarket East, Robert Nobbs, added: 'It is just an extremely sad event to have happened.

'I was aware that there had been two fatalities on the road and I think that there is great shock amongst everybody locally.'