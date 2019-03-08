Partly Cloudy

Two arrested after 110 wraps of suspected class A drugs seized at Newmarket house

PUBLISHED: 14:14 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 01 April 2019

Two have been arrested after a drugs raid in Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have arrested two people in connection with drug offences after a raid on a house in Newmarket.

Officers found more than 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs after carrying out a search warrant on Saturday March 30 on a property in Windsor Road.

During a search of the property police recovered 110 wraps of suspected crack cocaine, a package containing a powder substance believed to be heroin, and a further quantity of suspected crack cocaine.

Officers also recovered around £500 in cash, mobile phones and electronic scales

A 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested at the house on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

They were both taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and were both later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

