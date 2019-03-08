Two arrested after 110 wraps of suspected class A drugs seized at Newmarket house
PUBLISHED: 14:14 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 01 April 2019
Archant
Police have arrested two people in connection with drug offences after a raid on a house in Newmarket.
Officers found more than 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs after carrying out a search warrant on Saturday March 30 on a property in Windsor Road.
During a search of the property police recovered 110 wraps of suspected crack cocaine, a package containing a powder substance believed to be heroin, and a further quantity of suspected crack cocaine.
Officers also recovered around £500 in cash, mobile phones and electronic scales
A 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested at the house on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.
They were both taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and were both later released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Comments have been disabled on this article.