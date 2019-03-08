Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Officers have revealed the name of the two men who died after a crash in Newmarket.

A purple Volvo S40 was found on Dullingham Road, near to the railway line at 2.50am on Tuesday, September 3.

Suffolk police said that the car had appeared to collide with a tree before ending up almost vertical in a ditch.

On arrival police found two men in the car, who were already dead.

Harry Fussey, 19 and Louis Cope-Cornell, 22 ,both from Newmarket, have been identified as the two occupants of the car, pending formal coroner's inquest proceedings.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Any witnesses, or anyone who believes they may have seen a car matching the description above driving in the Newmarket area on Tuesday, September 3, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by quoting CAD 36 of 3 September."