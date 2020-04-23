E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested in connection with stabbing of teenager

PUBLISHED: 06:22 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:22 23 April 2020

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested overnight in connection with the stabbing of a teenager.

Suffolk police were called at 7.30pm on Wednesday to reports that a teenage boy, 15, had been stabbed in Elizabeth Avenue, Newmarket.

The boy was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment and was said to be in a stable condition last night.

His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

A road closure and police cordon were in place at the junction of Elizabeth Avenue and Exning Road last night.

A police spokesman confirmed on Thursday morning that one person had been arrest on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

READ MORE: Boy, 15, stabbed in Suffolk street

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested in connection with stabbing of teenager

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 15, stabbed in Suffolk street

The stabbing happened near the Co-op in Elizabeth Avenue, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Be realistic: I don’t expect to see football at Portman Road again this year

Don't expect to see crowds back at Portman Road before spring next year. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt expresses concern vulnerable children are skipping school

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has said he is concerned about the drop in number of children attending school Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Plans for housing estate approved despite mass objection

A 34 home estate has been given the go ahead in Church Road in Stutton near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24