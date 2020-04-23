Man arrested in connection with stabbing of teenager
PUBLISHED: 06:22 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:22 23 April 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested overnight in connection with the stabbing of a teenager.
Suffolk police were called at 7.30pm on Wednesday to reports that a teenage boy, 15, had been stabbed in Elizabeth Avenue, Newmarket.
The boy was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment and was said to be in a stable condition last night.
His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
A road closure and police cordon were in place at the junction of Elizabeth Avenue and Exning Road last night.
A police spokesman confirmed on Thursday morning that one person had been arrest on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
