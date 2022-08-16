News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man dies following two-vehicle crash in west Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:38 PM August 16, 2022
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in west Suffolk.

The incident happened just before 2.10pm yesterday in Willie Snaith Road near the junction with Studlands Park Avenue in Newmarket.

A silver Ford Focus had collided with a Red Volvo V50.

Ambulance, fire and police were all in attendance but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the driver of the Ford Focus died at the scene a short time later.

The road remained closed until 6.15pm whilst a collision investigation took place.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident.

Anyone driving in Willie Snaith Road between 2pm and 2.10pm with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle is asked to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 52451/22.

