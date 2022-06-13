Fire breaks out in prison cell

A fire broke out in a cell at a Suffolk prison - Credit: Google Maps

A fire has broken out in a cell at a Suffolk prison.

Firefighters were called to the fire at Highpoint Prison, near Newmarket, at about 1.30pm today, Monday, June 13.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We received a call that the fire service was attending a cell fire at Highpoint."

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed crews had been called to the prison.

Fire engines from Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook and Newmarket were sent to the fire.

It comes after a fire broke out in a cell in a cell at the prison last month.