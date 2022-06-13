Fire breaks out in prison cell
Published: 3:05 PM June 13, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A fire has broken out in a cell at a Suffolk prison.
Firefighters were called to the fire at Highpoint Prison, near Newmarket, at about 1.30pm today, Monday, June 13.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We received a call that the fire service was attending a cell fire at Highpoint."
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed crews had been called to the prison.
Fire engines from Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook and Newmarket were sent to the fire.
It comes after a fire broke out in a cell in a cell at the prison last month.