Exclusive heritage food and drink tour launching in Newmarket

Corney and Barrow wine merchants. Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET Archant

Newmarket's finest sausages, gin and cake will be on offer as part of a heritage food and drink trail being launched in the town.

Powters Butchers in Newmarket. Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET Powters Butchers in Newmarket. Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET

Discover Newmarket is launching the Heritage Food and Drink Trail which will take visitors to a number of well known establishments for tastings and allow them to sample three local specialities - the Newmarket Sausage, Newmarket Gin and Newmarket Cake.

Tracey Harding, manager for the organisation, said: 'We are thrilled to be offering up an exciting new tour and at the same time delighted that we could link with three established Newmarket businesses to bring this tour to life.

'It is fantastic to be able to offer visitors a unique, and new, experience when visiting Newmarket.'

The guided walking tour, which will be held over five weekends only, will also take in famous landmarks such as Palace House, Tattersalls, the Bill Tutte Memorial.

Nancy's Vintage Teashop in Newmarket. Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET Nancy's Vintage Teashop in Newmarket. Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET

Powters Butchers is one of three companies who lay claim to producing the Newmarket Sausage, which was awarded Protected Geographical Indication status by the European Commission in 2012.

Their recipe for the pork dates back to 1881 and the company still runs a store in Wellington Street.

For any wine connoisseurs there will be a short stop at the Corney and Barrow wine merchants which is one of the oldest in the UK - holding a Royal Warrant from 1912.

And for cake lovers there will be a visit to Nancy's Vintage Teashop, a quirky place with an eclectic collection of antique china and furniture that offers sandwiches, cakes, freshly baked scones and blended teas and proudly uses locally sourced ingredients. Simon Johnson, owner of the teashop, said: 'We all are excited at Nancy's Teashop to be part of this Heritage Food and Drink Trail and we've been busy perfecting the Newmarket Cake in readiness for this special event.'

The Guided Walking Tour costs £15 per person and it takes place on Saturday, March 28, Saturday, April 11, Saturday, May 23, Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, August 29.

The cost will include a £5 voucher to redeem for lunch at Nancy's Vintage Teashop.

Tours can be booked at www.discovernewmarket.co.uk or by calling 0344 748 9200.

Other tours can be booked to view the famous studs and stables.