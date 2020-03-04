Motorcyclist injured after crash with car in town centre

A car and a motorbike collided in Newmarket High Street this afternoon.

The collision involved a Vauxhall Zafira and happened near the Bull pub, at around 3.20pm.

An ambulance attended as the motorcyclist suffered leg injuries that are not thought to be life changing.

There are no reports of any injuries to the people in the car.

The road was closed as both vehicles needed to be recovered and there has been a fuel leak, but the road should reopen shortly.