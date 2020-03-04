E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist injured after crash with car in town centre

PUBLISHED: 17:48 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 04 March 2020

A car and a motorbike have crashed in Newmarket High Street. Picture: GOOGLE

A car and a motorbike have crashed in Newmarket High Street. Picture: GOOGLE

GOOGLE

A car and a motorbike collided in Newmarket High Street this afternoon.

The collision involved a Vauxhall Zafira and happened near the Bull pub, at around 3.20pm.

You may also want to watch:

An ambulance attended as the motorcyclist suffered leg injuries that are not thought to be life changing.

There are no reports of any injuries to the people in the car.

The road was closed as both vehicles needed to be recovered and there has been a fuel leak, but the road should reopen shortly.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Matchday Live: Evans puts Fleetwood ahead to the sound of moans and groans from the Portman Road crowd

Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood Town this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Matchday Live: Evans puts Fleetwood ahead to the sound of moans and groans from the Portman Road crowd

Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood Town this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boy left severely brain damaged after failure to treat mum’s blood condition

The boy was born at West Suffolk Hospital in 2010 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ground-breaking new show coming to Ipswich

Gecko, physical theatre company, and Mind the Gap have collaborated on a new show 'a little space' which explores the different feelings produced by the notion of being alone Photo: Tom Woollard

Shops running out of handwash as people stock up amid coronavirus fears

Retailers are running low on handwash, with many completely out of hand sanitiser Picture: ARCHANT

Major repair work planned at historic library after ‘partial roof collapse’

Hadleigh Library suffered damage after torrential rain in November Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GALLERY: The books we love - sharing our favourites and looking back at past World Book Day celebrations

Pupils Stuart Gallagler, James Knights and Josh Porter from Crowfoot Primary School in Beccles marking World Book Day in 2004. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24