Busy high street taped off by police

Published: 7:55 AM June 13, 2021 Updated: 8:50 AM June 13, 2021

A major street in Newmarket has been closed by police this morning.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they are attending an incident in the town’s High Street but would not disclose any further details.

Witnesses reported seeing police activity near the Lloyds Bank building, with part of the road closed off to traffic on Sunday morning.

The nature of the incident is not clear at this time but passers-by said they noticed several police cars parked up in the area with a substantial part of the street shut by officers.