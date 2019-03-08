Partly Cloudy

Ownership of hospital is transferred to trust after bid is approved

PUBLISHED: 12:23 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 16 July 2019

The ownership of Newmarket's community hospital will be transferred to West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust from NHS Property Services Picture: WSFT

Archant

The ownership of Newmarket's community hospital will be transferred to West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) following government approval.

Chief executive Dr Stephen Dunn. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation TrustChief executive Dr Stephen Dunn. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

A newly-developed policy enables NHS trusts to apply for ownership of buildings on their estate currently owned by NHS Property Services and Community Health Partnerships.

The trust had its transfer of ownership bid supported by the NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group and health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock.

The business case has been approved in principle by the Department of Health and Social Care, and the transfer will be finalised on the completion of a series of conditions applied to the business case.

Stephen Dunn, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chief executive, said: "Matt Hancock has been instrumental in establishing central government policy around the ability to enable local NHS services to apply for ownership of buildings.  "We are grateful to him for his support and for his dedication to his local hospital. He has fought hard for this and we, in partnership with our wider health and social care teams and voluntary and community sector, are working closely together to develop the health and wellbeing of our communities in Newmarket town and its surrounding villages."

The £1.3m project led by NHS Property Services, to accommodate the relocation of Newmarket's Oakfield Surgery to Newmarket Community Hospital is already underway and will enable primary care to complement services already at the local hospital.

Mr Dunn added: "We are already doing so much on site to integrate primary, community, outpatient, social work and mental health teams, I look forward to working in partnership with our staff, other tenants, alliance members, patients and our communities to develop and expand services in the future."

Mr Hancock said: "This is fantastic news for healthcare in Newmarket. As the local MP, I'm delighted that the Newmarket Community Hospital will be in the very capable hands of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

"This, along with the relocation of the Oakfield Surgery to the Newmarket Community Hospital, as well as the plan to develop a health hub there, will be great for the community in Newmarket.  "With the transfer of ownership, services can be more targeted to address the needs of the local population, supporting patients and their families in their community."

