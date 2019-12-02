Police to up patrols as investigation into rape continues

The incident took place in the Kingston Passage area of Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of rape have been released under investigation.

Police were alerted to an incident which took place in the area of Kingston Passage and Sun Lane in Newmarket, between 3.30am and 4am on Sunday, December 1.

A woman in her 20s was approached by two unknown men who then raped her.

A 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone who may have heard anything or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/72481/19."