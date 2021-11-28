News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'He's my sunshine boy' - Suffolk support dog in running to win award

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM November 28, 2021
Tess with Kratu, who is in line to win a national award

Tess with Kratu, who is in line to win a national award - Credit: Fiona Bond Photography

A "simply amazing" rescue dog who helps his owner face the struggles of anxiety and autism is in the running for a national award.

Kratu, a Carpathian-Mioritic Shepherd mix who lives with his owner Tess Eagle Swan in Newmarket, has made the top four in the People's Pet of the Year Awards.

Tess, who was diagnosed with autism three years ago, said she struggles with leaving the house due to the condition and anxiety.

The 58-year-old has had Kratu since he was rescued from Romania as a puppy, and the eight-year-old pooch helps his owner when she struggles with sensory overload.

Tess has had rescue dog Kratu since he was a puppy

Tess has had rescue dog Kratu since he was a puppy - Credit: Penelope Malby Photography

Kratu has built up a following on social media — he has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram — and has appeared several times at the Crufts dog show.

Several clips from the show have gone viral after Kratu repeatedly ignores the route through the agility course.

But Kratu has also become an emotional support dog for Tess since her autism diagnosis, and a book about the pair is due for release next year.

Most Read

  1. 1 No timescale for when Suffolk road closed due to flooding can reopen
  2. 2 Snow possible overnight as 50mph gusts set to arrive in Suffolk
  3. 3 Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Essex
  1. 4 Fire breaks out at British Sugar Factory
  2. 5 'Ipswich did so much for me' - Knight excited for Town return with Crewe after dream Manchester City move
  3. 6 Nearly 150 homes to go on land no longer needed for jobs
  4. 7 Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces
  5. 8 More than 20 drivers caught at speeds of 100mph on A14 within an hour
  6. 9 Dispersal order put in place for coastal town
  7. 10 Hitchhiker died after being hit by lorry wing mirror on A143

Tess is hoping Kratu will be named 'Pet of the Year' in the People's Pet Awards when the winner is announced next month.

Tess with Kratu on a day out in Brighton

Tess with Kratu on a day out in Brighton - Credit: Tess Eagle Swan

She said: "I don't have any support other than Kratu — he's the reason I get up every morning.

"Kratu loves to see people, so he's the polar opposite to me. Children love him, the elderly love him, everybody loves him.

"I have to face anxiety and couldn't cope without him. He faces every day with such positivity and spreads joy and happiness.

"Being autistic is hard with communication but, for the first time in my life, I'm happy with him. He's my sunshine boy.

"I love his sheer, unadulterated joy and naughtiness, it makes me laugh. I could not imagine life without Kratu — he is simply amazing."

Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The property on Grimwade Street, Ipswich, is up for sale with Goldings Auctions

Suffolk Live News

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?

Timothy Bradford

person
Make your way to Shingle Street as the sun sets so you can get a grab a spot for stargazing this sum

Suffolk beauty spots ranked among best in UK

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Almost 3,000 Covid cases were recorded in Suffolk schools in the last 10 days

Five Suffolk schools in top Covid tier due to high infection rates

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Man caught massaging woman's leg by husband viewing home CCTV

Jane Hunt

person