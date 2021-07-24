News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Leisure centre closes after travellers park up on site

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM July 24, 2021   
Views are being sought ahead of an upgrade to Newmarket Leisure Centre Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Newmarket Leisure Centre has been forced to close after travellers arrived - Credit: Abbeycroft Leisure Centre

Newmarket Leisure Centre has closed for the weekend after a group of travellers parked up on its site.

The Exning Road centre announced the closure to customers in a statement on Facebook after caravans arrived in its car park.

Pre-booked sessions have been cancelled and customers will be contacted for a refund.

The Abbeycroft Leisure-managed centre is set to reopen on Monday.

The  leisure centre said: "We will be contacting our customers over the weekend who have pre-paid activities for this weekend to rebook or provide a credit.

"‌‌We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused but the safety of our customers and staff remains our top priority."

