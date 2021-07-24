Leisure centre closes after travellers park up on site
Published: 12:00 PM July 24, 2021
- Credit: Abbeycroft Leisure Centre
Newmarket Leisure Centre has closed for the weekend after a group of travellers parked up on its site.
The Exning Road centre announced the closure to customers in a statement on Facebook after caravans arrived in its car park.
Pre-booked sessions have been cancelled and customers will be contacted for a refund.
The Abbeycroft Leisure-managed centre is set to reopen on Monday.
The leisure centre said: "We will be contacting our customers over the weekend who have pre-paid activities for this weekend to rebook or provide a credit.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused but the safety of our customers and staff remains our top priority."
