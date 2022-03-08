News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 80s dies after car crashes into tree near Newmarket

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:46 AM March 8, 2022
A man in his 80s has died after a crash near Newmarket yesterday - Credit: Archant

A man in his 80s has died after suffering serious injuries when his car hit a tree near Newmarket yesterday. 

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the crash on the A1303, near Bottisham, at about 7am yesterday, Monday, March 7. 

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said emergency services attended the incident, but the car driver, a man in his 80s, later died in hospital.

They added that there were no other vehicles involved and no other passengers in the vehicle.

Sergeant Alex Ward said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to this man’s family and friends. 

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 59 of March 7.



