Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

Police have closed a Suffolk road following a serious collision in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Newmarket at 2.49am on Tuesday.

The crash involved a single car travelling along Dullingham Road.

Details of casualties have yet to be confirmed.