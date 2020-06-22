E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Newmarket alleged murder case adjourned until late July

PUBLISHED: 17:11 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 22 June 2020

Clare Nash was pronounced dead at the scene in Brickfields Avenue in January. Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

The preliminary hearing of a man accused of killing a mother-of-two from Newmarket has been adjourned for a month for further case management.

Charles Jessop, 28, of Bakers Row, Newmarket, is accused of killing 33-year-old Clare Nash at a flat in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket on January 16.

A court previously heard how police officers were called just after 9.30pm on Thursday, January 16 to reports a woman had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue.

Emergency services attended but the woman, Ms Nash, was found with severe injuries and was pronounced dead by air ambulance medics.

Jessop appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, June 22 and has been remanded in custody, as he is still yet to enter a plea.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the hearing until Friday, July 31 to allow time for psychopharmacological reports to be obtained.

