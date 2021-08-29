Death of 'kind, sensitive and intelligent' Josh, 25, to be explored at inquest
- Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
An inquest into the death of a "sporty and intelligent" 25-year-old from Newmarket is due to begin this week.
IT programmer Joshua Sahota, from Newmarket, died while in the care of Wedgwood House, in Bury St Edmunds, on September 9, 2019.
Based on the West Suffolk Hospital site, the unit is run separately by the region’s mental health service, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).
On Tuesday, an inquest into the F1 fan’s death is expected to be heard in front of a jury - and it is anticipated to last a week.
Earlier this year, Mr Sahota’s father Malkeet paid tribute to his son - who he said enjoyed a healthy lifestyle, playing a variety of sports, including badminton.
“Josh was a wonderful son. He was a kind, sensitive and intelligent young man,” his family added.
“He took part in parkruns for charity. He loved watching sport, including the Le Mans and F1, but never got a chance to see them live.
"He loved being outdoors, and loved his holidays. He was just a lovely young man.”
His father said the 25-year-old worked in IT software programming and enjoyed his job.
“He had great relationships with his colleagues and was very good at what he did,” he added.
“He had always been interested in computers and science and had made excellent progress at his job, having been promoted to supervisor.
"He had a big future and career ahead of him.”
His family said they felt his life had been cut short, adding: “We have all been left utterly devastated by Josh’s death. He had his whole life ahead of him.
“The grief we feel will never stop.”
Next week’s inquest is set to be overseen by senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley at Suffolk Coroner’s Court at Beacon House, Ipswich.
It will explore the circumstances of Mr Sahota’s death at the Bury St Edmunds facility, run by the NSFT.
Stuart Richardson, the trust’s deputy chief executive, said: “Our hearts go out to Mr Sahota’s family.
"We are deeply sorry for their loss and are keen to support them in any way we can.”
Trust bosses added they were unable to comment further due to the upcoming inquest proceedings.