News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Did you go to Newmarket Nights? Spot yourself in our gallery

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 2:28 PM July 31, 2021   
Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Newmarket Nights has returned after the coronavirus crisis - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights has made a welcome return following the coronavirus crisis - can you spot yourself in our gallery from last night's event?

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Newmarket Nights was a chance to socialise in person after the pandemic - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The events, running at Newmarket Racecourse throughout the summer, allow people to dress up glamorously for an evening of racing, followed by some music from leading stars.

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Were you enjoying yourself at Newmarket Nights? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Sir Tom Jones kicked off the 2021 Newmarket Nights season with a barnstorming performance last week, before Olly Murs took to the stage last night for his gig.

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Plenty of smiles were to be had at the Newmarket event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Even before the Troublemaker and Army of Two singer wowed the crowds, this gallery shows people clearly enjoying being back at public events after so many were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Queues for refreshments at the event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Despite some wet and windy weather, ladies and gentlemen donned posh suits and frocks for the occasion - even if an umbrella or two was needed.

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Newmarket Nights was an occasion to get suited and booted - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Jess Glynne, Rick Astley and McFly all set to take to the Newmarket stage this summer.

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Did you go to Newmarket Nights on Friday? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Tickets are still available for the upcoming 2021 concerts. 

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Olly Murs was also performing at the Newmarket Racecourse event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

You can find more information on the Newmarket Racecourse website

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Newmarket Nights was a chance for people to reconnect following the Covid crisis - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

You may also want to watch:

Newmarket Nights organisers have already announced The Script and Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics for next summer.

Newmarket Nights

Crowds watching the horse racing - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights

Refreshments on sale at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 30 - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

A pair enjoying a laugh at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

It was selfie time at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Guests enjoyed themselves at Newmarket Nights on Friday - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Newmarket Nights is running throughout summer 2021 - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Are you going to Newmarket Nights this year? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

A guest spots the photographer at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Newmarket Nights brought people together after the coronavirus crisis - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Horseracing at Newmarket Racecourse - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Are you in our Newmarket Nights photos? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Drinks are served at Newmarket Racecourse - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live


Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Police officers on duty also enjoyed the event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Tickets are still available for future Newmarket Nights events this summer - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Rain did not dampen spirits and Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Behind the scenes at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Guests at Newmarket Nights on Friday dressed for the big occasion - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday 30 July

Tickets for future Newmarket Nights events are available on the racecourse's website - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Guests enjoy a drink at the racecourse - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live


Most Read

  1. 1 Air ambulance called as tree falls on partygoers
  2. 2 Matchday Live: No Edmundson or Chaplin as Evans returns for Town
  3. 3 Man jailed after dangerous dogs mauled sheep to death
  1. 4 Cook will be looking to complete the puzzle as Town host Millwall in dress rehearsal
  2. 5 Town Transfer Talk: Ten in, but how many more are on the way?
  3. 6 Lorry driver who died in B1085 crash named
  4. 7 Fallen tree partially blocks stretch of A12
  5. 8 Evans returns to Town side for Millwall clash
  6. 9 Army helicopter lands in field near Nacton after developing fault
  7. 10 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fenwicks in Colchester closed on Thursday and has not opened since Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Live

Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested in connection of murdering Victoria Hall back in 1999 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Festival goers watch Rudimental perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park, So

Latitude Festival

'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
New Ipswich Town signings Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson, pictured at Colchester

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town could still move for another winger after Chaplin signing

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus