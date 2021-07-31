Did you go to Newmarket Nights? Spot yourself in our gallery

Gallery

Published: 2:28 PM July 31, 2021

Newmarket Nights has returned after the coronavirus crisis - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights has made a welcome return following the coronavirus crisis - can you spot yourself in our gallery from last night's event?

Newmarket Nights was a chance to socialise in person after the pandemic - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The events, running at Newmarket Racecourse throughout the summer, allow people to dress up glamorously for an evening of racing, followed by some music from leading stars.

Were you enjoying yourself at Newmarket Nights? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Sir Tom Jones kicked off the 2021 Newmarket Nights season with a barnstorming performance last week, before Olly Murs took to the stage last night for his gig.

Plenty of smiles were to be had at the Newmarket event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Even before the Troublemaker and Army of Two singer wowed the crowds, this gallery shows people clearly enjoying being back at public events after so many were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Queues for refreshments at the event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Despite some wet and windy weather, ladies and gentlemen donned posh suits and frocks for the occasion - even if an umbrella or two was needed.

Newmarket Nights was an occasion to get suited and booted - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Jess Glynne, Rick Astley and McFly all set to take to the Newmarket stage this summer.

Did you go to Newmarket Nights on Friday? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Tickets are still available for the upcoming 2021 concerts.

Olly Murs was also performing at the Newmarket Racecourse event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

You can find more information on the Newmarket Racecourse website.

Newmarket Nights was a chance for people to reconnect following the Covid crisis - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

You may also want to watch:

Newmarket Nights organisers have already announced The Script and Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics for next summer.

Crowds watching the horse racing - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Refreshments on sale at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 30 - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

A pair enjoying a laugh at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

It was selfie time at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Guests enjoyed themselves at Newmarket Nights on Friday - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights is running throughout summer 2021 - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Are you going to Newmarket Nights this year? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

A guest spots the photographer at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights brought people together after the coronavirus crisis - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Horseracing at Newmarket Racecourse - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Are you in our Newmarket Nights photos? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Drinks are served at Newmarket Racecourse - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live





Police officers on duty also enjoyed the event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Tickets are still available for future Newmarket Nights events this summer - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Rain did not dampen spirits and Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Behind the scenes at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Guests at Newmarket Nights on Friday dressed for the big occasion - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Tickets for future Newmarket Nights events are available on the racecourse's website - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Guests enjoy a drink at the racecourse - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live



