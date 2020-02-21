E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Iceland prepare to open second store in town

PUBLISHED: 16:50 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 21 February 2020

The former Asda store has a planning application to install new fridges for a potential Iceland shop, the second one in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Iceland could be set to open a second supermarket in Newmarket.

Iceland plan to open a second shop in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPSIceland plan to open a second shop in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans submitted to West Suffolk Council in January show the supermarket giant are hoping to take over the former Asda store at the Oaks Drive retail park.

If approved by the district council planning committee, it would be the second branch in the town alongside the shop in Crown Walk, which opened almost 30 years ago.

The supermarket expects the new store to create up to five full-time positions and another 25 part-time jobs.

Details of the plans, which are currently open to public comments, show the frozen food giant intend to install a new walk-in refrigeration unit, as well as modifications to the external walls and cladding to the building.

The latest comments on the application are from Newmarket town Council, who raised no objections to the plans.

The previous supermarket moved out of the town in December 2018 as part of a nationwide sweep of closures.

