Teenagers arrested after golf buggy driving led to police car crash

The incident left Bury Road in Newmarket closed in both directions while police, firefighters and paramedics worked at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking in an incident which led to a police car being involved in a collision.

Officers received reports on Thursday, May 30, at around 3pm that two golf buggies had been stolen from The Links Golf Club in Cambridge Road, Wooditton, Cambridge.

It was thought that the buggies had been taken at some point between 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 29 and 5.30am on Thursday morning.

Police were then quickly dispatched after receiving reports that a golf buggy was being driven in Hamilton Road, Newmarket by a group of young males.

The golf buggy was also driven into gates in Adastral Close, outside of the Colourbox Montessori Nursery, onto nearby playing fields and in the town.

The golf buggy was later abandoned.

While en route to the incident, at around 3.20pm, a police car and another car - an Audi A3 - were involved in a collision in Bury Road, Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to the scene and two people were taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be serious.

Two teenagers - aged 16 and 17-year-olds - were arrested a short time later on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking in relation to the incident involving the golf buggy.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

One of the golf buggies was subsequently found in the Cambridgeshire area and was recovered by Cambridgeshire police.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the golf buggy being driven in the town or may have seen the subsequent collision in Bury Road."

Those with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/30762/19 (Adastral Close) or CAD 226 of 30 May (Bury Road) or report it online.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.