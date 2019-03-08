Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenagers arrested after golf buggy driving led to police car crash

PUBLISHED: 16:58 31 May 2019

The incident left Bury Road in Newmarket closed in both directions while police, firefighters and paramedics worked at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident left Bury Road in Newmarket closed in both directions while police, firefighters and paramedics worked at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking in an incident which led to a police car being involved in a collision.

Officers received reports on Thursday, May 30, at around 3pm that two golf buggies had been stolen from The Links Golf Club in Cambridge Road, Wooditton, Cambridge.

It was thought that the buggies had been taken at some point between 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 29 and 5.30am on Thursday morning.

Police were then quickly dispatched after receiving reports that a golf buggy was being driven in Hamilton Road, Newmarket by a group of young males.

The golf buggy was also driven into gates in Adastral Close, outside of the Colourbox Montessori Nursery, onto nearby playing fields and in the town.

The golf buggy was later abandoned.

While en route to the incident, at around 3.20pm, a police car and another car - an Audi A3 - were involved in a collision in Bury Road, Newmarket.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called to the scene and two people were taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be serious.

Two teenagers - aged 16 and 17-year-olds - were arrested a short time later on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking in relation to the incident involving the golf buggy.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

One of the golf buggies was subsequently found in the Cambridgeshire area and was recovered by Cambridgeshire police.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the golf buggy being driven in the town or may have seen the subsequent collision in Bury Road."

Those with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/30762/19 (Adastral Close) or CAD 226 of 30 May (Bury Road) or report it online.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lack of rainfall sparks fears of summer drought

An example of a barley field affected by drought in East Anglia Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Man assaulted with baseball bat in Newmarket

The incident began in Lester Piggott Way in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Short goal kicks, speeding up subs and accidental handballs – the rule changes for 2019/20

Substitute Teddy Bishop runs onto the pitch as a departing Flynn Downes is embraced by Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Bruce’s 2020 vision for next year’s Suffolk Show

Bruce Kerr of Kerr Farm near Woodbridge with this year's asparagus harvest Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

When does getting a good nature photo become a hassle for wildlife?

A picture of an otter captured from a safe distance on the Little Ouse Picture: Julie Potter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists