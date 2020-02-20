Flat tenant accused of fracturing landlord's eye socket and knocking out a neighbour's tooth

A man has appeared in court accused of attacking his landlord and neighbour.

Gregory Johnson, of Vicarage Road, Newmarket, was charged with assaulting his landlord with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and causing his neighbour actual bodily harm.

The 36-year-old appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre, on Thursday.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said the allegation of GBH was triable only before a judge and asked magistrates to send both matters to Ipswich Crown Court.

She applied for Johnson to be remanded in custody until his next court appearance on March 19.

Johnson is accused of dislodging his neighbour's front tooth and fracturing his landlord's eye socket on Tuesday, February 18.

Andrew Cleal, representing Johnson as duty solicitor, made no representations in respect of venue for the hearing or bail.