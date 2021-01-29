Newmarket racecourse set to begin vaccinations tomorrow

Published: 3:17 PM January 29, 2021

Newmarket's Rowley Mile racecourse will begin Covid-19 vaccinations tomorrow, going live as Suffolk's second largest centre.

The hub is being run by Pharmacy2U and will be operating on an appointment only basis, vaccinating those aged over 70 and prioritising any over 80s still left to have the first dose.

This brings the total number of hospital hubs and GP-led vaccination sites in West Suffolk to seven, compared with 11 in the east, and has the facilities to vaccinate thousands of people per week.

Eligible residents within the 45-mile radius of the racecourse will receive a letter, text or email from the NHS with information on how to book an appointment.

Medical professionals have stressed that residents cannot turn up without a pre-booked appointment and patients will be required to return to the same site for the follow-up jab at a later date.

The Newmarket hub will be vaccinating residents by appointment only - Credit: Jockey Club Racecourses / Ash Worth