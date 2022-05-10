Newmarket Races to stage special Jubilee and Festival of Suffolk event

Three-time champion jockey Frankie Dettori is encouraging people to attend Newmarket Races at the weekend to celebrate the start of the Festival of Suffolk and the Queen's Jubilee.

The special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee/Festival of Suffolk family race day event, which is being held at Newmarket's Rowley Mile on Saturday, May 14, will see a day of racing alongside a wealth of other activities for families.

There will be craft activities for children, face-painting, a Hornby model racetrack, strolling musicians, and Suffolk Punches to admire.

The event will take place at the Rowley Mile on Saturday, May 14 - Credit: John Hoy

A Spitfire and a Hurricane will also be on display, and there will be the chance to talk to the pilots and wartime re-enactment group, 'RAF at War', who will set up camps around the planes.

Charismatic jockey Dettori, who has lived in Suffolk for more than 35 years, said: "Everyone involved in racing—jockeys, trainers, stable staff, owners, everyone, wants to welcome families to Newmarket to celebrate her majesty’s platinum jubilee and the start of the Festival of Suffolk.

"Racing at Newmarket is a unique and wonderful experience. Come and join us."

The 'Family Race Day' event will also welcome the torch relay, which will have begun its 550-mile rickshaw journey the previous day.

Onboard the cycle rickshaw, which is run by the charity, Bury St Edmunds Rickshaws, the Festival of Suffolk torch will be carried by one of the team from the racing world, to be welcomed by the thousands of families present.

The day will also support the Cambridge Children’s Hospital campaign.

Dettori, who has ridden winners of more than 500 group races, added: “Newmarket has been my home for over 35 years. my family and I love it here.

"I have raced all over the world and Newmarket is the jewel in the crown of world wide horseracing. the horses are beautiful; the racing is exciting and second to none; it’s fantastic fun and everyone has a brilliant time.

"More and more people are coming racing—it’s the second largest spectator sport in Britain; and there’s something for everyone."

The event will celebrate the start of the Festival of Suffolk - Credit: Festival of Suffolk

Tickets for the Family Race Day start at £12, with under-18s going for free. NHS Blue Card holders can apply for free tickets for the day.

Gates open at 11.30am and racing begins 1.30pm. The racing, activities and entertainment will run until teatime.

