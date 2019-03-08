E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rape accused claims he would 'never force himself on anyone'

PUBLISHED: 18:26 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 29 October 2019

GV - Ipswich Crown Court

GV - Ipswich Crown Court

A man accused of raping a young woman he met on a night out in Newmarket has denied treating her like a "piece of meat".

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court Brunno Tajima claimed he had consensual sex with the woman and at no time had she given him any indication that she wasn't enjoying what was taking place.

Tajima claimed the victim had been moaning with pleasure and when he briefly stopped having sex with her to answer his phone he said she had whispered in his ear and urged him to come back and continue what they'd been doing.

During questioning by his barrister Hugh Vass he denied treating her like "a piece of meat" and said he would never force himself on anyone.

Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, has denied four offences of rape and his co-defendant Patrick Thompson, 24, of Collinson Avenue, Middlesbrough, has denied one offence of rape.

Thompson is alleged to have raped the woman at a bed and breakfast (B&B) in Newmarket where he and Tajima were staying following the night out.

Thompson then left and Tajima is alleged to have raped the young woman, who was out celebrating her birthday, at the same B&B.

The two men, who were in Suffolk working for the same cable pulling company, met the alleged victim at the Golden Lion pub on April 6, 2017, when she was out with a group of friends.

The pair joined the group and were invited to go with them when the celebrations moved to the nearby Waggon and Horses pub, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

Giving evidence Thompson claimed the alleged victim approached him while he was sitting on his own at the Golden Lion.

He described "snogging" the woman and said she was "coming across really flirty".

He claimed she sat on his knee and whispered in his ear that she wanted to go back to his hotel or "words to that effect".

Asked by defence barrister Joanne Eley why he thought she said that, Thompson replied: "Because she wanted to obviously have sex."

Thompson told the court he had consensual sex with the woman.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Two people injured after car flips following collision

The aftermath of the crash after a car flipped 'on its side' on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Two people injured after car flips following collision

The aftermath of the crash after a car flipped 'on its side' on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Third arrest made in connection with stabbing

A third person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Businessman killed in A14 lorry collision died by suicide, inquest concludes

The accident happened on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four tree festivals to get you in the Christmas spirit

Elsie and Olivia Moores and Lexie and Taylor Owen enjoying the 2018 Sudbury Christmas Tree Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at the new mini golf course coming to Alton Water

Alton Water is bringing a brand new miniature golf course to Ipswich. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Three vehicle crash partially closes Orwell Bridge causing long delays

There are long delays on the Orwell Bridge after a crash. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists