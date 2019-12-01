Breaking

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two men have been arrested in connection with a rape investigation after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in Suffolk early today.

The attack occurred in the vicinity of Kingston Passage and Sun Lane in Newmarket between 3.30am and 4am this morning, December 1.

The victim - a woman aged in her 20s - was approached male strangers who then raped her, according to police

She is being supported by specialist trained officers.

A police scene remains in place while an investigation is carried out.

Two men - a 20-year-old and a 27-year-old - have been arrested on suspicion of rape and have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned.

Anyone who may have heard anything or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/72481/19