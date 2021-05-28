Published: 2:28 PM May 28, 2021

Businesses have generously helped raise £5,000 for the Macmillan Cancer support unit at West Suffolk Hospital.

The funds were raised by the Rotary Newmarket through their Christmas and New Year campaign with companies and traders in the town contributing money along with prizes for a raffle.

The money was donated to the MyWiSH charity to then be directed to the Macmillan Cancer unit, at the Bury St Edmunds hospital.

The decision was made to support the charity by President of the club Colin McCarty after four Rotarians had been treated by the department over the past six years.

Treasurer Peter Moore and Andrew Rycraft presented a cheque for £5,000 to Sally Daniels, the My WiSH fundraising manager, outside their Rotary lunch venue, the Heath Court Hotel, in Newmarket.

Mrs Daniels is due to speak to the club via Zoom on Tuesday, June 15, where she will tell members and their guests how the money will be used to pay for patient activity/exercise sessions.

“We cannot thank the Rotary enough for this generous donation," said Mrs Daniels.

"The last year has been tough for charities so to have organisations like this still working hard to help their local NHS charity is just fantastic.

"The money will make a huge difference to so many patients. Thank you to everyone who supported Rotary Newmarket.”



