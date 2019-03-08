Children steal the show at Newmarket's first race meet

Francesca Baker, Reggie Boreham and Isla Jackson at Newmarket Racecourses Picture: JOCKEY CLUB EAST Archant

A day at the races is synonymous with fashion but it was the younger generation who stole the limelight and were dressed to impress at Newmarket’s first meeting of the season.

In a family-friendly spin on the Ladies Day Style Awards, children were challenged to enter the FashionEaster bonnet competition on the final day of Newmarket Racecourses' bet365 Craven meeting today.

Peter Rabbit himself attended the prize-giving at The Rowley Mile Racecourse, with Reggie Boreham, age five, from Halstead, being crowned the overall winner with his Greatest Showbunny top hat, winning Hotel Chocolat goodies, a Selfie Clothing t-shirt and a special edition Royal Mint coin.

Runners-up were Francesca Baker, age three, from Newmarket and Isla Jackson, age five, from Halstead.

Amy Starkey, director of Jockey Club Racecourses' East Region, said: “It was fantastic to see the children showcasing their artistic talents and the FashionEaster competition contributed greatly to the special atmosphere at the first meeting of the season.

“Newmarket Racecourses are very family-friendly with under-18s getting free entry to the majority of events, except Summer Saturdays and Newmarket Nights.

“These world class racing days provide unforgettable experiences for the next generation of racing fans.”