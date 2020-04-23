E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Second person arrested in connection with stabbing of teenager

PUBLISHED: 10:44 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 23 April 2020

Police have now confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have now confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have confirmed that two teenagers have now been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket on Wednesday night.

Officers were called at around 7.30pm to reports that a boy, aged 15, had been stabbed in Elizabeth Avenue, Newmarket.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police confirmed on Thursday morning that one person had been arrested in connection with the incident and have now confirmed that a further teenager has also been arrested.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both from Newmarket, have been arrested on suspicion wounding with intent to cause of grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they currently remain.

Detective Inspector Stephen Clarke said: “The investigation is still at an early stage but we are confident that the parties involved are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the community.

“Our officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area, while we continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.”

Those who witnessed the incident, have any dash cam footage from the area or who have any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/22591/20.

Alternatively you can report updates on the Suffolk police website.

READ MORE: One arrested in connection with stabbing of boy, 15

