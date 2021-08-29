Did you go to Newmarket Summer Saturday? Spot yourself in our gallery

Gallery

Published: 12:45 PM August 29, 2021

Sharp suits and fabulous frocks were the order of the day at Newmarket Racecourse's "sizzling" Summer Saturday - are you pictured in our gallery of photos?

The venue has brought its usual pizzaz to the county this year, by giving guests the chance to dress up in their gladrags for Newmarket Nights.

Organisers say: "Music events at Newmarket allow you to enjoy unique evenings of racing and concerts in this incredible and beautiful setting."

In 2021, barnstorming concerts by Sir Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs and Rick Astley all followed an evening of horseracing.

This weekend was the turn of Summer Saturday at the July Course, with these photos showing that everyone dressed to impress and enjoyed a day out with friends and family.

This gallery shows people clearly enjoying being back at public events, after so many were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

With pop band McFly taking to the stage later on, Suffolk County Council Tweeted beforehand to say: "Enjoy the show but please remember that it's not just all about you!

"Covid is still out there so please, wear a mask and try to distance around others."

Anyone who has missed out on performances this summer can already buy tickets for the 2022 shows.

The Script are confirmed for July 15 and Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics for August 12.

Announcements about future acts for Newmarket Nights are set to be made in due course.

