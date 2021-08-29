News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gallery

Did you go to Newmarket Summer Saturday? Spot yourself in our gallery

Andrew Papworth

Published: 12:45 PM August 29, 2021   
Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

Newmarket Racecourse held its Summer Saturday event this weekend - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Sharp suits and fabulous frocks were the order of the day at Newmarket Racecourse's "sizzling" Summer Saturday - are you pictured in our gallery of photos?

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse was followed by a performance from McFly - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The venue has brought its usual pizzaz to the county this year, by giving guests the chance to dress up in their gladrags for Newmarket Nights.

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

There were plenty of smiles at the event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Organisers say: "Music events at Newmarket allow you to enjoy unique evenings of racing and concerts in this incredible and beautiful setting."

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

Guests take selfies during an afternoon of racing - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

In 2021, barnstorming concerts by Sir Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs and Rick Astley all followed an evening of horseracing.

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Nights

Hundreds of guests dressed to impress for the event - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

This weekend was the turn of Summer Saturday at the July Course, with these photos showing that everyone dressed to impress and enjoyed a day out with friends and family.

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Nights

Have you been to any of the events at Newmarket Racecourse this year? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

This gallery shows people clearly enjoying being back at public events, after so many were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Nights

Bookings are already being taken for 2022 Newmarket Nights events - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

With pop band McFly taking to the stage later on, Suffolk County Council Tweeted beforehand to say: "Enjoy the show but please remember that it's not just all about you!

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

Newmarket's Summer Saturday offered friends and family a chance to catch up after a challenging year - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

"Covid is still out there so please, wear a mask and try to distance around others."

Summer Saturdays at Newmarket Racecourse

Organisers say the racecourse provides a 'beautiful setting' - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Anyone who has missed out on performances this summer can already buy tickets for the 2022 shows.

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

Have you been to a Newmarket Nights event in 2021? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The Script are confirmed for July 15 and Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics for August 12.

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

High fives at Summer Saturday - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Announcements about future acts for Newmarket Nights are set to be made in due course.

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

Summer Saturdays returned to Newmarket Nights - are you in our gallery? - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Nights

The event gave people a chance to dress their best - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Nights

Guests relaxing at Newmarket's Summer Saturday - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Nights

Hundreds of people attended the afternoon at the July Course - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

Selfie time at Summer Saturday - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

There was a chance to have a flutter on the horses at Newmarket - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

Visitors could enjoy some racing at the July Course - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

The Newmarket events offer a 'unique evening of racing and concerts' - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

Guests enjoyed taking photos of themselves having a good time - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Summer Saturday at Newmarket Racecourse

Summer Saturday will return at the July Course in 2022 - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live


