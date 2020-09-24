Man arrested on suspicion of rape after alleged attack at horse auction house

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an incident in Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 44-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged rape which happened at the Tattersalls sales complex in Newmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attack reportedly took place between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday, September 19.

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, was arrested in The Avenue at 4.20am on Sunday taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and released on bail until October 15.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

They added that the victim is being supported by specialist trained officers while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/54778/20, by calling 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can visit this website.