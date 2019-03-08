CCTV images of man police want to speak to after Waitrose theft

Suffolk police want to speak to this man in relation to an incident in Newmarket last year. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify in connection with a theft at the Newmarket branch of Waitrose.

Suffolk police want to identify this man in relation to a incident in Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A woman in her 90s had a handbag stolen from her trolley while she shopped at the store, in Fred Archer Way, at around 12.30pm on Saturday, November 10.

Cash was subsequently withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/65361/18.

Alternatively, this can be reported online on the force’s website here.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers also issued advice to the public about how to protect themselves from thefts:

• Keep your purse in a zipped up handbag or inside pocket.

• Use a bag with a shoulder strap and wear it across your body, with the zip facing inwards.

• Never leave your purse or hand bag unattended, even for a short time, for example hanging off a shopping trolley.

• Put your cash and cards away before you leave the till or ATM.

• Never write your PIN down or share it with anyone else.

People are also asked to not leave their belongings unattended.