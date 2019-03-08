Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

CCTV images of man police want to speak to after Waitrose theft

PUBLISHED: 16:14 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 10 April 2019

Suffolk police want to speak to this man in relation to an incident in Newmarket last year. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police want to speak to this man in relation to an incident in Newmarket last year. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify in connection with a theft at the Newmarket branch of Waitrose.

Suffolk police want to identify this man in relation to a incident in Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSuffolk police want to identify this man in relation to a incident in Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A woman in her 90s had a handbag stolen from her trolley while she shopped at the store, in Fred Archer Way, at around 12.30pm on Saturday, November 10.

Cash was subsequently withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/65361/18.

Alternatively, this can be reported online on the force’s website here.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You may also want to watch:

Officers also issued advice to the public about how to protect themselves from thefts:

• Keep your purse in a zipped up handbag or inside pocket.

• Use a bag with a shoulder strap and wear it across your body, with the zip facing inwards.

• Never leave your purse or hand bag unattended, even for a short time, for example hanging off a shopping trolley.

• Put your cash and cards away before you leave the till or ATM.

• Never write your PIN down or share it with anyone else.

People are also asked to not leave their belongings unattended.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Norwich’s Print to the People celebrates its 10th birthday

The team at Print To The People celebrate their 10th anniversary. Studio manager, Jo Stafford with Paul McNeill Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Car and cyclist involved in crash on country road

The collision between a car and cyclist happened about 7.50am on the B1061, close to Great Bradley, between Cambridge and Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cyclist left with fractured spine following hit and run with white van

Essex Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a white van in Clacton which failed to stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Sudbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Sudbury Picture: SARAJ LUCY BROWN

Meet Suffolk’s most inspiring young people

All of the winners together celebrating their awards Picture: WARREN PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists