Man wanted by police after breaching court order

PUBLISHED: 17:16 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 04 February 2020

Cavey has links to the town as well as Mildenhall and West Row Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A Newmarket man is being sought by police after breaching a court order.

Thomas Cavey, 35, from Newmarket, is wanted for breaching a court order and for failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

Cavey has links to the town as well as Mildenhall and West Row.

Officers want to hear from any members of the public who believe they may have seen him.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in, of athletic build and has short light brown hair.

Police also describe him as often having facial stubble or a goatee beard.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cavey should contact Mildenhall police on 101.

