Newmarket strip club just 18 metres from playground has licence renewed

PUBLISHED: 11:53 16 November 2018

The Heaven Gentlemen's Club and Late Night Bar in Newmarket, which has had its licence renewed for another 12 months Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Heaven Gentlemen's Club and Late Night Bar in Newmarket, which has had its licence renewed for another 12 months Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Questions have been raised over a Newmarket strip club having its licence renewed because of its location less than 20 metres from a playground.

Heaven Gentleman's Club close to Memorial Gardens Play Area Picture: GOOGLE MAPSHeaven Gentleman's Club close to Memorial Gardens Play Area Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Heaven Gentlemen’s Club and Late Night Bar in High Street, Newmarket, had its sex establishment licence up for renewal at Wednesday’s Forest Heath District Council licensing and regulatory sub-committee.

The club has been trading since April 2006 and held a sexual entertainment venue licence since October 2012, which is required to be renewed every 12 months.

But the application prompted strong objections from Newmarket Town Council because it is just 18 metres away from the Memorial Gardens play area, which is used every day by children and their families.

The town council also said it was just 73m from The Stable place of worship.

Its letter said: “Newmarket is the unique and historic international home of horseracing with numerous public and cultural facilities.

“The National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art is now fully open.

“As the cultural home of horseracing the town is famous and revered.

“It is totally unacceptable to continue to ruin its appeal with a tawdry sex establishment opposite the King Edward VII Memorial Hall and Memorial Gardens, a community centre and hub of public facilities.

“These premises are located at the start of Newmarket High Street which is the centre piece of this world famous historic town.”

The licence renewal was approved for another 12 months.

Brian Harvey, sub-committee chairman, said Forest Heath’s sex establishment policy was being adhered to, and said that while he acknowledged the concerns the club’s operating hours between 9pm and 3am meant the play area would not be used during that time.

“We look at all the submissions every year and then we look at what the residents say and the town council says,” he said.

“We go into quite a bit of detail and we are actually looking at how they operate the service.”

Mr Harvey added: “They fully comply with all their rules and regulations so we have no reservation to grant it.”

Heaven has been approached for comment.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

