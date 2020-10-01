Two men flee as police disturb burglars

Two men fled from the police after officers were called to an ongoing burglary in Newmarket.

Suffolk police were called shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, September 30, following reports of an ongoing burglary at a property in Windsor Road.

Officers attended and carried out an extensive search however, no one was located.

The police are now looking to trace two males who fled from the property.

Investigations are continuing and officers say it is not currently known if anything was stolen from the house.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Police were called shortly before 3pm, Wednesday, September 30, following reports of a burglary in progress at a property in Windsor Road, Newmarket.

“Officers attended and carried out an extensive search.

“Enquiries remain ongoing in order to trace two males who fled from the property.

“It isn’t currently known if anything was stolen.

“Any witnesses should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 222 of 30 September 2020.”