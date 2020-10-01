E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two men flee as police disturb burglars

PUBLISHED: 11:55 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 01 October 2020

Officers are searching for two men after attending an ongoing burglary in Newmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers are searching for two men after attending an ongoing burglary in Newmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Two men fled from the police after officers were called to an ongoing burglary in Newmarket.

Suffolk police were called shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, September 30, following reports of an ongoing burglary at a property in Windsor Road.

Officers attended and carried out an extensive search however, no one was located.

The police are now looking to trace two males who fled from the property.

Investigations are continuing and officers say it is not currently known if anything was stolen from the house.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Police were called shortly before 3pm, Wednesday, September 30, following reports of a burglary in progress at a property in Windsor Road, Newmarket.

You may also want to watch:

“Officers attended and carried out an extensive search.

“Enquiries remain ongoing in order to trace two males who fled from the property.

“It isn’t currently known if anything was stolen.

“Any witnesses should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 222 of 30 September 2020.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 250 people in Suffolk hit with Covid-19 fines

A total of 262 Covid-19 fines have been handed out in Suffolk (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Businesses urged to follow Greene King’s lead as it educates public about slave trade

Greene King wants to help educate the public about the shocking slave trade which its historic founder was embroiled in Picture: ADAM SMY

Final plea for support for events industry after companies see record losses

WeMakeEvents is a campaign to highlight the plight of the events industry. Suffolk landmarks were lit up red last night to highlight the campaign. Picture: GREEN SPARK

MK Dons boss admits his Norwich past ‘adds a little bit’ to Ipswich clash

MK Dons boss Russell Martin played under the management of Paul Lambert at Norwich City. Photos: Archant/PA

Weekend washout predicted as Met Office issue weather warning for rain

High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN