Woman was stabbed ten times, court hears

Police vehicles in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Newmarket woman who was allegedly murdered last week by a 28-year-old man was stabbed ten times, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clare Nash, 33, died as a result of the stab wounds and compression to the neck, Ipswich Crown Court was told on Monday ( January 20)

Before the court via a video link from Norwich prison was 28-year-old Charles Jessop, of Bakers Row, Newmarket.

He is accused of murdering Clare Nash on January 16 at a house in Brickfields Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said a post-mortem examination had found the cause of death to be compression of the neck and ten stab wounds.

Officers were called just after 9.30pm on Thursday (January 16) to Brickfields Avenue.

Paramedics and the air ambulance service also attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case to March 27 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

His trial, if there is to be one, will take place on July 13.

Jessop, who was represented by Peter Hunter.was remanded in custody.