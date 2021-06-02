Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?

Published: 11:37 AM June 2, 2021

The zebra finches need rehoming after their Newmarket owner gave them up - Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is looking to rehome 156 zebra finch birds after their Newmarket owner asked for help.

RSPCA officers rounded up the birds from their aviary at their home after the previous owner was no longer able to care for them.

Zebra finches are native to Australia, are highly sociable and usually live in mixed-species flocks.

RSPCA inspector Emily Astilberry with one of the birds - Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Emily Astilberry said: "Due to a change in this owner’s circumstances, we were asked to help rehome her birds.

"We can’t always help in these sorts of situations as we have to prioritise rescuing animals from cruelty and neglect but, thankfully, due to some very helpful local centres, we were able to find spaces for them to go to.

"The birds had a lovely aviary and were all happy and healthy. But finding homes for 156 birds is no easy task, so we wanted to help out to ensure that these birds were found good new homes."