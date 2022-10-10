ITV news star to turn on town's Christmas lights

The Stowmarket Christmas Fayre will be taking place on Sunday November 27. - Credit: William Jupp

ITV news presenter Becky Jago will be turning on the Stowmarket Christmas lights this year.

Along with Mayor Barry Salmon, the news presenter will switch on the lights on Friday, November 25, at St Peter and St Mary's Parish Church from 6pm.

A variety of festive events will take place over the weekend - including the annual Christmas Fayre.

The town centre Christmas tree, Combs Ford Christmas tree, and Christmas tree festival lights will all be turned on at the same time - with town centre venues providing food, drink and entertainment throughout the evening.

The Stowmarket Christmas fayre will also return on Sunday November 27 - from 10am to 4pm.

The fayre will include market stalls offering gifts, treats, and food and drink from a variety of local and regional traders - as well as an ice rink.

There will also be fairground rides and street entertainment, including stilt walkers, carol singers and brass band musicians, - while the Food Museum will hosting Father Christmas and a pop-up bar in the barn.

The museum will also have fairground rides, animals and stalls.

At the John Peel Centre there will be a festival music line-up, including performances from Stow Chorale and Ipswich Reggie Choir and a record fair - while The Regal cinema will be showing classic Christmas films throughout the day.

Over 360 trees are set for the Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Mary’s Church - while the Mix will have a craft market.

A charity family fun area will be set up at the Red Gables, and children will be able to create seasonal crafts at Stowmarket library.

Free toy-building workshops will also be available at St Peter's hall, and the Stowmarket Lions Club will be hosting festivities at the Royal British Legion on Tavern Street.