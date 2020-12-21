Pub aims to become village 'focal hub' with planned new built-in shop

Published: 5:30 AM December 21, 2020

The Saracens Head in Newton Green, which could be adding a small shop unit - Credit: Google

A pub which is the "last remaining community facility" for Newton Green residents is planning to open a small shop unit.

The landlord of the Saracens Head, in Sudbury Road, has applied to Babergh District Council in a bid to open a store inside the pub.

Due to the loss of other stores and a growing population, the pub's owner, Mrs Faulkner, has seen an opportunity to open a store that "would serve the community and passing trade", planning documents said.

The proposed store would add "variety and richness" and allow the pub to become a "focal hub" in the small village.

The documents added: "It is hoped that the pub/food trade can return to a capacity that existed prior to Covid-19 and when public confidence in eating out has been gained.

You may also want to watch:

"But in such uncertain times and through a need to diversify, these proposals are seen as providing a much needed facility."