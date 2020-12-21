Pub aims to become village 'focal hub' with planned new built-in shop
- Credit: Google
A pub which is the "last remaining community facility" for Newton Green residents is planning to open a small shop unit.
The landlord of the Saracens Head, in Sudbury Road, has applied to Babergh District Council in a bid to open a store inside the pub.
Due to the loss of other stores and a growing population, the pub's owner, Mrs Faulkner, has seen an opportunity to open a store that "would serve the community and passing trade", planning documents said.
The proposed store would add "variety and richness" and allow the pub to become a "focal hub" in the small village.
The documents added: "It is hoped that the pub/food trade can return to a capacity that existed prior to Covid-19 and when public confidence in eating out has been gained.
You may also want to watch:
"But in such uncertain times and through a need to diversify, these proposals are seen as providing a much needed facility."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk escapes new Tier 4 - but Christmas restrictions tightened
- 2 Mapped: Covid cases and infection rates by neighbourhood
- 3 Have Christmas visitors flocked to Suffolk coast?
- 4 'Genuine risk' of Suffolk going into Tier 4, MP warns
- 5 How to see the 'Christmas star' - visible for first time in 800 years
- 6 Covid-19 case rates double in some districts across Suffolk and north Essex
- 7 Shoppers out in force for final weekend before Christmas
- 8 Tier 3 warning as highest ever number of patients fight Covid in hospital
- 9 Explained: What the new Covid Christmas rules mean for families
- 10 Coronavirus outbreak at Ipswich Town with manager Lambert among group of six testing positive