Air ambulance called to rural road after car crashes into tree and telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 09:30 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 29 October 2020

Emergency services have been called to Siamhall Lane in Newton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have been called to Siamhall Lane in Newton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have been called after a car ended up on its side after it crashed into a tree.

The crash happened just after 8.10am on Siamhall Lane in Newton.

One person became trapped after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree and ended up in a hedge having also hit a telegraph pole.

An air ambulance has also been sent to the scene, it’s not clear if there are any injuries to those involved at this time.

Suffolk fire and rescue sent three crews to the scene including two from Sudbury and one from Long Melford to help rescue the trapped person.

There were also concerns about the car involved which was said to be smoking.

Motorists have reported delays.

Both BT and UK Power Network have also been called out to the site.

