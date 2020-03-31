Nearly 400 more people die in England from coronavirus

New figures from the government have shown that almost 400 people in England have died from coronavirus.

A total of 1,651 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in England have died, up 367 from 1,284 on Monday, NHS England said.

NHS England said those who died were all in hospital and their ages ranged from 19 to 98.

All but 28 of the patients had underlying health conditions. The 28 who did not were aged between 19 and 91.

Their families have been informed.

Nationally 3,009 new cases were identified in the UK; the largest rise on any single day.

Regional figures will be released later.

