Coronavirus death toll rises above 300

PUBLISHED: 16:52 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 23 March 2020

The number of deaths from coronavirus has risen above 300 Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA WIRE

More than 300 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have since died, NHS England has confirmed this afternoon.

The total number of reported deaths in England has now risen to 303, up 46 from yesterday.

Earlier today, it emerged that a patient in north east Essex had died after contracting the disease.

NHS England said in a statement: “A further 46 people who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 303.

“Patients were aged between 47 and 105 years old and all had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed.”

The new deaths (as of March 23) are confirmed as being at the following trusts:

• Luton and Dunstable University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (1)

• Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (1)

• West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust (1)

• St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (2)

• Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust (2)

• Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust (1)

• Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (1)

• University College London Hospital NHS Trust (2)

• Royal Free London NHS Trust (4)

• Barts Healthcare NHS Trust (1)

• Guys and St Thomas’ NHS Trust (2)

• North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust (1)

• Epsom and St. Helier NHS Trust (3)

• Worcester Acute Hospitals NHS Trust (1)

• Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (2)

• The Dudley Group of Hospitals NHS Trust (1)

• Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust (1)

• South Warwickshire NHS Trust (1)

• Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (3)

• Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust (2)

• Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (4)

• Bolton NHS Foundation Trust (1)

• Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust (3)

• Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (1)

• Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (2)

• Royal Cornwall Hospital NHS Trust (2)

