Meet Suffolk's NHS heroes from this year's ESNEFT awards
PUBLISHED: 00:01 26 September 2019
ESNEFT
Health care heroes working for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) have been recognised for their lifesaving work.
The first ever awards for the NHS trust, the ceremony aimed to show appreciation to the staff and volunteers behind local hospitals and community centres, from trainees to ward sisters.
Nominated staff were judged on aspects from their commitment to quality care, compassion, respect and exceptional standard work.
Helen Taylor, chair of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We really value the dedication and skill of our staff and volunteers. "This event gives us the opportunity to say thank you and celebrate the brilliant work our teams do every day.
"These are the colleagues who make our trust a great place to work, a great place to train and a great place to receive care."
Colleague of the Year
Winner - Kathryn Rice, clinical lead occupational therapist, Ipswich community
Highly commended - Dr Harriet Roebuck, palliative care consultant, Colchester Hospital
Trainee of the Year
Winner - Beth Leggett, student therapeutic radiographer, Ipswich Hospital
Highly commended - Dr Catherine Dakin, trainee doctor, Colchester Hospital
Team of the Year
You may also want to watch:
Winner - Speech and Language Therapy team, Ipswich and East Suffolk
Highly commended - Short Term Assessment Reablement and Rehabilitation Centre, based at Bluebird Lodge in Ipswich
Supporter of the Year
Winner - Victoria Plumridge, Colchester cancer services user group volunteer, and cancer support group volunteer
Highly commended - Veronica Fox, Ipswich Hospital School Room volunteer
Working Together Award
Winner - Reactive Emergency Assessment Community Team (REACT), east Suffolk community
Highly commended - Talent for Care team
Leader of the Year
Winner - Ward sister Sue Brixey, Ipswich Hospital Saxmundham Ward
Highly commended - Barry Gibson, North West Suffolk integrated neighbourhood team manager
Time Matters Award
Winner - Automation and Artificial Intelligence team
Highly commended - Beverley Pickett, end of life care facilitator, based at Colchester Hospital