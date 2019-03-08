Meet Suffolk's NHS heroes from this year's ESNEFT awards

Student therapeutic radiographer Beth Leggett took home the Trainee of the Year award Picture: ESNEFT ESNEFT

Health care heroes working for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) have been recognised for their lifesaving work.

Victoria Plumridge, Colchester cancer services user group volunteer and cancer support group volunteer, took home the Supporter of the Year Award Picture: STEVE BRADING Victoria Plumridge, Colchester cancer services user group volunteer and cancer support group volunteer, took home the Supporter of the Year Award Picture: STEVE BRADING

The first ever awards for the NHS trust, the ceremony aimed to show appreciation to the staff and volunteers behind local hospitals and community centres, from trainees to ward sisters.

Nominated staff were judged on aspects from their commitment to quality care, compassion, respect and exceptional standard work.

Helen Taylor, chair of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We really value the dedication and skill of our staff and volunteers. "This event gives us the opportunity to say thank you and celebrate the brilliant work our teams do every day.

"These are the colleagues who make our trust a great place to work, a great place to train and a great place to receive care."

The Speech and Language Therapy Team at Ipswich and East Suffolk were awarded Team of the Year Picture: ESNEFT The Speech and Language Therapy Team at Ipswich and East Suffolk were awarded Team of the Year Picture: ESNEFT

Colleague of the Year

Winner - Kathryn Rice, clinical lead occupational therapist, Ipswich community

Highly commended - Dr Harriet Roebuck, palliative care consultant, Colchester Hospital

Trainee of the Year

The Reactive Emergency Assessment Community Team (REACT) took home the Working Together Award Picture: ESNEFT The Reactive Emergency Assessment Community Team (REACT) took home the Working Together Award Picture: ESNEFT

Winner - Beth Leggett, student therapeutic radiographer, Ipswich Hospital

Highly commended - Dr Catherine Dakin, trainee doctor, Colchester Hospital

Team of the Year

Winner - Speech and Language Therapy team, Ipswich and East Suffolk

Highly commended - Short Term Assessment Reablement and Rehabilitation Centre, based at Bluebird Lodge in Ipswich

Supporter of the Year

Winner - Victoria Plumridge, Colchester cancer services user group volunteer, and cancer support group volunteer

Highly commended - Veronica Fox, Ipswich Hospital School Room volunteer

Working Together Award

Winner - Reactive Emergency Assessment Community Team (REACT), east Suffolk community

Highly commended - Talent for Care team

Leader of the Year

Winner - Ward sister Sue Brixey, Ipswich Hospital Saxmundham Ward

Highly commended - Barry Gibson, North West Suffolk integrated neighbourhood team manager

Time Matters Award

Winner - Automation and Artificial Intelligence team

Highly commended - Beverley Pickett, end of life care facilitator, based at Colchester Hospital